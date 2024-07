Terry Bradshaw is bringing his popular stage show to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa. He joined News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor to talk more about it.

By: News On 6

-

His list of accomplishments go on and on: four time Super Bowl champ, two time Super Bowl MVP, and a sports broadcaster for nearly 40 years after. And now he's bringing his popular stage show to Tulsa.

Terry Bradshaw joined News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor to talk about his upcoming visit to Tulsa. | CLICK HERE to see more about his show coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.