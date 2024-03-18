Wagoner Co. 911 Coordinator Remains On Leave As Commissioners Decline To Take Action

Wagoner County’s 911 coordinator remains on administrative leave after commissioners once again declined to take action on her employment status.

-

Wagoner County’s 911 coordinator remains on administrative leave after commissioners once again declined to take action on her employment status. Judy Elliott was put on leave last week pending an investigation.

Judy’s husband, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, says it has been a week of stress and unanswered questions.

Commissioners discussed the item for a third time on Monday morning. It happened during executive session, which is not open to the public.

When the public portion re-opened, District 3 commissioner and chairman Tim Kelley announced no action would be taken, a similar decision from last Friday. Judy Elliott remains on paid leave.

The sheriff says they still do not know exactly what prompted the move. He says his wife was informed of the decision by the district attorney, but no information could be given since it happened in executive session.

Chris Elliott says his wife has been a loyal employee for 18 years and has never been in trouble before. He says they are both ready to know what happens next.

“It is affecting her health,” said Chris Elliott. “We’re ready to get some resolve to it. We can either let her continue being the 911 coordinator here in Wagoner County or let her start the next chapter of her life.”

It is unclear when commissioners will meet again to discuss Judy Elliott’s employment status. Commissioners declined to give an explanation, saying it is a personnel issue.

An interim 911 coordinator has already been appointed.