Police Search For 2 People Accused Of Home Burglary In Tulsa

Tulsa Police asked for help to identify two people who they said kicked in the front door of a house and then stole a TV.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police asked for help to identify two people who they said kicked in the front door of a house and then stole a TV.

Police posted pictures on Facebook and said the man and woman rang the doorbell at a house near 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

When no one answered, the pair kicked the door in, stole a 50 inch TV, and loaded it into their car, police said.

A neighbor saw what happened and that's when the suspects drove off, according to police.

If you know who the two people are, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.