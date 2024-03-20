Former Bristow Schools Employee Accused Of Peeping In Locker Room Out On Bond

A former Bristow Schools employee accused of taking video of students undressing in a locker room is free on bond on Tuesday night just hours after a judge lowered his bond.

Floyd Robinson is charged with peeping tom and child pornography.

He was first held on a $500,000 bond, but on Tuesday the judge lowered it to $200,000.

Robinson's attorney argued his initial bond was excessive and similar to the bond of someone charged with murder.

Investigators say they have already done around 20 forensic interviews with potential victims and plan to do more.

