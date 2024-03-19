Tulsa County Prosecutors Charge 2 People In Connection With Toddler's Death

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged two people in connection to the death of a two-year-old. Investigators say the child died of a fentanyl overdose after getting into drugs left in a drawer by her mother’s bed.

-

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged two people in connection to the death of a two-year-old. Investigators say the child died of a fentanyl overdose after getting into drugs left in a drawer by her mother’s bed.

Police say this is a heartbreaking reminder that even the smallest amount of fentanyl can be deadly. The child died on February 3rd, according to an affidavit.

Njerin Samuel, the child’s mother, is charged with second-degree murder and child neglect. Eric Jones, who also lived in the apartment, is charged with child neglect.

The affidavit says police interviewed the child’s brother after she died, and he said he saw his sister getting into his mother’s “blue nose medicine” in the drawer by the bed. Police say DHS talked to Samuel last September because she tested positive for fentanyl when she gave birth to a different child.

“She had mandated classes or services she had to complete for that,” said Lt. Stephen Lamb, Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit. “That didn’t help.”

Lamb says detectives found fentanyl on the floor and on straws in the couple’s apartment. He says any amount of fentanyl can be deadly.

“Adult drug users tend to build up a little bit of tolerance to opioids,” said Lamb. “Kids have none of that so it’s basically a microdose that’s fatal to a child.”

Lamb says cases involving fentanyl and kids are on the rise. Child advocate leaders are also seeing that trend.

“These situations happen when individuals don’t pay attention to their surroundings, when they leave these things accessible to kids,” said Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

Dorman says everyone needs to keep an eye out and report and signs of drug abuse.

“The state resources are limited and they’re doing the best that they can,” he said. “It takes individuals helping police their communities and make sure that these issues are reported.”

Dorman says anyone struggling with drug usage should get help, and they can do so by calling hotlines like 211 or 988.