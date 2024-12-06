'We're Still Kind of In Shock': Tulsa Woman Mourns Her Brother Killed After Argument With His Step Son

A Tulsa woman is mourning her brother Shane Thompson, who police said was killed by his stepson Ricky Juarez after a dispute. Juarez faces a second-degree murder charge, leaving Thompson's children without parents.

A Tulsa woman says she's in shock after police say, her brother was run over and killed by his own stepson, after an argument.

Ricky Juarez is now charged in federal court with second-degree murder for killing Shane Thompson.

MJ Garcia says her brother Shane was a good man and a great father to his three kids. She says her heart breaks for her nephew who saw his father get killed.

"It's been very rough. We are all still kind of in shock,” said Garcia.

Garcia says she got a phone call Sunday morning that her brother was dead and she was stunned. She says when she found out how he died, she was sick.

"When my niece called, that's when she said he was run over and it was just shocking,” said Garcia.

Investigators say Ricky Juarez got into a fight with his stepdad Shane Thompson and Juarez told investigators he hit Shane with a Christmas Tree pole. Investigators say Juarez then got in his car, drove away then, did a U-turn, ran over Shane, and then drove home. Shane died a short time later and police arrested Juarez.

"He was told something that wasn't true so that's why the argument even happened,” said Garcia.

Garcia says she and her family are clinging to the good memories of her brother. She says Shane was a hard worker, loved by his co-workers, loved working on cars, and was an avid Aerosmith and OU fan.

"He was one of those goofy guys and the one thing people remember about him is his laugh, he had this real loud laugh and people would always say it was infectious,” said Garcia. "We're just trying to be there for the kids right now. They basically don't have parents at this point, and they are still young."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family:

Fundraiser by MJ Garcia: In Honor of Shane Thompson