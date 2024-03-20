"It's Just Huge Not Only For This Team, But I Think It's Huge For Our Future As Well": ORU Prepares To Host Grambling State In The 1st Round Of The WNIT

The Golden Eagles will host the Lady Tigers on Thursday at 7 pm at the Mabee Center. It's ORU's 1st postseason appearance since 2015.

By: Scott Pfeil

The ORU women's basketball team is going dancing. The Golden Eagles can keep their season alive on Thursday, as they host Grambling State in 1st round of the WNIT. Tipoff is at 7 pm at the Mabee Center. It's ORU's 1st postseason appearance since 2015, and the 1st appearance in the WNIT since 2011. Thursday's winner will play Louisiana-Monroe in the 2nd round.

Thursday will be the third meeting all-time between the two programs. The Lady Tigers lead the series 2-0, winning the most recent matchup back in 2011. ORU comes into the game with a 21-10 record, its 1st 20-win season in 12 years. Grambling sports a 22-9 record.

Five Golden Eagles are averaging more than 10 points a game, led by Taleyah Jones' 17.3 ppg. Jones was also named Summit League Newcomer of the Year, and All-Summit League Second Team.

Head coach Kelsi Musick met with the media on Tuesday to preview the postseason matchup against the Lady Tigers.



