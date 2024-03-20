Spring Break Art Camp Letting Kids Unleash Inner Creativity

Some kids are spending the week letting out their inner Picasso at an art camp at the Blue Bird Art Studio.

-

From time outside to playing with friends, children are having a blast during their time away from school.

Some kids are spending the week letting out their inner Picasso at an art camp at the Blue Bird Art Studio.

Pieces of paper let kids unleash their creativity.

Whether it's a colored pencil or a crayon, artists like Eliza put their full concentration into their work.

Cierra Campbell owns the studio. This camp is dedicated to all things related to the video game characters Mario and Luigi.

“What’s really cool is we have different themes throughout the school year, spring or summer break, to get kids into loving art,” Campbell said. “Instead of sitting at home all day, they get to come here and experience something that they love, which is art and Mario."

The kids have free reign to design their cars any way they want.

Campbell thinks art is a skill that will help the kids in other ways.

"It's really important for kids to learn about art, express art because it not only helps them with their fine motor skills, but it also helps them really think in a creative mindset and just have fun and find their voices,” Campbell said.

Inspiring creativity and confidence by filling a blank piece of paper.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the camps offered at the Blue Bird Art Studio.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news