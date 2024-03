Kashen Young from the Rogers County 4-H got a record offer of $175,000 at the Expo's Night of Stars sale.

By: News On 6

A young man from Green Country receives a record-breaking amount for his pig at the Oklahoma Youth Expo.

Kashen Young from the Rogers County 4-H got a record offer of $175,000 at the Expo's Night of Stars sale.

The event showcases the top female pigs.

The sale total also set a record at $1.6 million.