New Tool Powered By Artificial Intelligence May Help Breast Cancer Patients

A team of international researchers developed a new A.I. tool that helps predict the effects of different treatment options.

Thursday, March 21st 2024, 8:42 am

A new tool powered by artificial intelligence may help breast cancer patients when it comes to treatment.

Researchers said the software can predict which patients will experience arm swelling following surgery and radiotherapy, and which ones would not.

Phase three of their clinical trial is expected to start later this year.
