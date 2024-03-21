Owasso's Jalen Montonati Is Named The Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Basketball Player Of The Year

He’s the 1st sophomore to win the award, and the 1st Owasso Ram to win the award since Shake Milton won back-to-back honors in 2014 and 2015.

By: Scott Pfeil

Owasso’s Jalen Montonati has been named the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The announcement came Thursday morning.

Montonati is the first sophomore to win the award, and is the first Owasso player to win the award since Shake Milton won in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015.

Montonati averaged 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists this past season, and led Owasso to its first state title. He was named the 6A state tournament MVP with his performance in Norman to lead the Rams to the gold ball.

On Wednesday, he received an invitation to USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp that will take place around the Final Four in Arizona. He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U16 Americas Championship this past summer.



