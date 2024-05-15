RSU Softball's Season Comes To An End With A Loss To Augustana In The Division II Super Regionals

The Hillcats finish the season with a 46-12 record after Wednesday's 6-0 loss to Augustana.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Rogers State's quest for another NCAA Division II Softball national championship came to an end on Wednesday with a 6-0 loss to Augustana in the Super Regionals. The Vikings swept both games to win the best-of-seven series.

Augustana got on the board in board in the bottom of the 1st with a one-out RBI double for a 1-0 lead. A Hillcat throwing error added another run in bottom of the 2nd, followed by a solo homer in the 3rd for a 3-0 lead for the Vikings.

The crushing blow came in the bottom of the 4th thanks to a 3-run homer, and the Vikings advance to the Division II World Series in Orlando, FL with a 6-0 victory.

Grace Glanzer (27-3) earned the complete game shutout. Jade Sanders (17-4) took the loss.

The Hillcats finish the season with a 46-12 record.



