Drillers Struggles Continue At Home With 7-1 Loss To Wichita

Drillers have now lost 5 straight home games. The Propeller Series continues Thursday night at 7 pm.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Tulsa Drillers struggles at home continued on Wednesday afternoon with a 7-1 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field. Tulsa has now lost 5 straight home games and is 5-13 at ONEOK Field this season.

After a 15-minute delay to the start of the game due to rain, the Drillers got on the board early. Griffin Lockwood-Taylor had an RBI single in the bottom of the 1st to drive in Alex Freeland and give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

But that would be all the offense for the home team in the game. Wichita's Jeferson Morales had an RBI double in the top of the 3rd to tie the game. The Wind Surge added 5 more runs in the 4th to blow the game open.

The Drillers have now dropped four straight games to the Wind Surge and trail 5-3 in this year’s edition of the Propeller Series.

The Drillers continue their six-game series with the Wind Surge on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 pm at ONEOK Field.