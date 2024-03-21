Oklahoma Prepares For Total Eclipse

In just a couple of weeks, the moon will pass between the sun, and part of the world will go dark for a couple of minutes. A couple of Oklahoma towns are in the path of totality.

Green Country isn't far from the path of the total solar eclipse.

In Tulsa, the moon will block about 95 percent of the sun, and scientists are making sure everyone can watch it safely.

This path shows where the United States will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024.

In parts of southeastern Oklahoma, the moon will completely cover the sun for a few minutes, creating darkness in the daytime.

While Tulsa isn't in the path of totality, the moon's shadow will make its presence known.

“It'll get very dark, like dusk, right in the middle of the day," said Chip Lindsey.

Lindsey with Discovery Lab said the solar eclipse is a phenomenal event, but it’s not safe to view the sun without the proper eye protection.

"These are designed to block out the sun's rays so you can safely look at the sun and not damage your eyes," he said.

If you can’t get your hands on the glasses, you can look at the eclipse through a homemade projector or even cast off shadows from trees.

“Poke a hole, any hole will do, when you turn it around you will see an image of the sun there too.”

Discovery Lab, Guthrie Green, and the Tulsa Air and Space Museum are all hosting watch parties.

Planetarium director Bryan Kyle said the closer you can get to the path, the better.

“It’s going to peak right around 1:44 pm on April 8th," said Kyle.

He's educating kids on the eclipse leading up to the big day, and it’s sparking a lot of excitement.

"I can say with confidence, it is worth the trip, wherever you can go in the path of totality where it's sunny, it's a life changing event to see it for yourself," said Kyle.

“You'll never forget it," said Lindsey.

Glasses can be found at Discovery Lab, the Air and Space Museum, Walmart, and online, but make sure they are ISO-certified to protect your eyes.

Another eclipse is happening in 2045 and that one will put Tulsa and Oklahoma City in the direct path of totality.