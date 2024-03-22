Circle Cinema To Host Special Screening Of 'To Kill A Mocking Bird' Featuring Q&A With Actress

Circle Cinema in Tulsa will be holding a special screening of 'To Kill a Mocking Bird' on Monday, March 25, with actress Mary Badham. Film Programmer Ryan Thomas joins us to talk about this event.

By: News On 6

The film adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird premiered in December of 1962. It went on to win three Oscars.

Circle Cinema in Tulsa will be holding a special screening on Monday, March 25, with one of the main actors from the cast.

Joining us on the Coca-Cola Porch to talk about this event is Film Programmer Ryan Thomas.

Why have you selected To Kill a Mocking Bird to be screened at Circle Cinema?

"We haven’t actually shown the film since 2016 so we were a little overdue to screen it again. The fact that Celebrity Attractions has taken on the award-winning adaptation by Aaron Sorkin seemed like the perfect opportunity for us to show the film and partner with Celebrity Attractions," Marketing Manager Bailey Hawkins said.

Image Provided By: IMDB

Is there a historical significance behind the novel and the film?

"Firstly, Harper Lee began writing the book in the 1950s, inspired by her father, upon whom Atticus Finch is based, and his unsuccessful defense of two African American men convicted of murder. By the time her book was published in 1960 and the film adaptation released in 1962, the Civil Rights Movement was in full swing. The movie is now regarded as one of the best of all time, and was nominated for 14 Oscars – including our guest Mary Badham, who at the time was the youngest person ever nominated for Best Supporting Actress," Hawkins said.

Image Provided By: IMDB

For those who have never seen the film, why should they come out and watch it?

"If you haven’t seen the film or read the book, this will probably be the opportunity of a lifetime for you. Not only will you get to screen the film, but Mary Badham, who played Scout in the movie, will be present to introduce the film and answer any questions following the screening. I think you’ll find that even though the film was released in 1962, the same themes and narratives are reflected today," Hawkins said.

Editor's Note: The film 'To Kill a Mockingbird' won three Oscars: Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Art Design.

