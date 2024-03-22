'I Never Realized The Impact I Had': Retired Jenks High School Crossing Guard Remembered By Students Years Later

Time has passed since Jake graduated in 2000, and his memories have slightly faded, but not of one person whom he saw every day. That lady was Mary Crosslin.

By: News On 6

-

When a Jenks High School graduate got into a car crash last week, one of the first people to contact him was the former crossing guard in front of the school.

He was surprised she remembered him.

We all reminisce from time to time.

"Too many good memories," said Jake Parnell.

He remembers his time as a Trojan fondly.

"I remember a lot of my friends and football and hockey and everything else," Jake said.

Time has passed since Jake graduated in 2000, and his memories have slightly faded, but not of one person whom he saw every day.

"When we came to Jenks High School, this beautiful lady would greet us right in the middle of the intersection," he said.

That lady was Mary Crosslin.

For 35 years, in sunshine and rain, Mary would make sure every child made it safely across the street.

"1973, when I was 32, and retired in 2008 at 68 years old,” said Mary. “It was just the most wonderful career that anybody could ever have, and I didn't feel like it was a job because I made it a fun job."

Mary is in her 80s now, but she still remembers so many of the children. Her kindness is still felt decades after she retired.

"I always said good morning, I love you, have a good day."

She never expected anything in return, but the kids who grew up into adults want to thank her for all the years she kept them safe.

"I wanted them to be safe, and I wanted them to grow up to be wonderful ladies and gentlemen," she said.

Those ladies and gentlemen hope to name this street after Mary.

“I never realized the impact I had,” Mary said. “I loved the job, I loved the people, I loved my children. I have over a million children. Any child that crossed was my own."

And all those children hope the memory of Mary sticks.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news