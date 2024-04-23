Wagoner County First Responders Support Students During Testing

As kids hopped off the bus, they were greeted by men and women in uniform. No reason to panic—they’re here to offer encouragement. Members from the Wagoner Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office high fived and cheered on the kids as they walked into the school.

By: News On 6

-

Children across Green Country have to take state tests every year, and it can be nerve-racking.

Deputies and first responders in Wagoner wanted to let those kids know that they support.

Drop off at William Teague Elementary looked different.

As kids hopped off the bus, they were greeted by men and women in uniform. No reason to panic—they’re here to offer encouragement.

Members from the Wagoner Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office high fived and cheered on the kids as they walked into the school.

Sheriff Chris Elliott says it's to show support to the students while they are going through state testing.

"We want to encourage them, support them, so they can go in with a good attitude and look forward to taking their testing,” he said. “It's an honor for the Wagoner County Sherriff's office and the other first responders to come out and interact with these kids."

Teachers like Julie Lang appreciate the officers taking time out of their day to share words of encouragement with her students.

She says she hopes this support will make the kids feel confident in their abilities.

“When you see them get out of their cars or off the bus, they instantly get a smile on their face,” she said. “The attitude and atmosphere is uplifting and inspiring, and it does take away that testing anxiety that some of them feel. They know we are here, we believe in them, we support them and we are here with them to go through it."

Support from teachers and officers on the bad days and the good ones.