Cowboy Baseball Falls In Series Opener To TCU, 1-0

Oklahoma State dropped its series opener against TCU Friday night as the 18th-ranked Horned Frogs picked up a 1-0 win at O'Brate Stadium

By: OSU Athletics

With the loss, OSU fell to 13-9 and 1-3 in Big 12 play, while TCU improved to 17-5 and 2-5 in the league.

Sam Garcia took the loss on the mound for the Cowboys to fall to 2-3 despite allowing just one unearned run in seven innings. The southpaw struck out nine and allowed only two hits.

Robert Cranz took over on the mound in the eighth and worked two shutout innings, striking out three and not giving up a hit.

Payton Tolle recorded a shutout for TCU, striking out 15 and allowing five hits, as the lefty improved to 2-1.

TCU loaded the bases three batters into the first inning before Garcia picked up three consecutive strikeouts to close the frame.

The Cowboys couldn't escape damage in the second as TCU tallied the game's only run on an Anthony Silva sacrifice fly following a leadoff walk and two throwing errors.

Despite outhitting the Frogs, OSU failed to plate a run. Zach Ehrhard and Tyler Wulfert went 2-for-4 at the plate, with Ehrhard recording a double, while Avery Ortiz tallied the other hit for the Cowboys.

The Pokes look to bounce back Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.