Cowgirl Softball Falls To BYU, 11-8

By: OSU Athletics

The Oklahoma State softball team hit four home runs, but a pair of early grand slams from BYU were too much to overcome as the Cougars were 11-8 winners Friday night at Gail Miller Field.

The Cowgirls fell to 25-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12. BYU improved to 17-11 overall and 2-6 in the league.

BYU's first grand slam came from Huntyr Ava in the first inning.

The Cowgirls and Cougars traded runs in their respective halves of the second inning before Rosie Davis homered in the third to trim OSU's deficit to 5-2. BYU responded with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the third – a solo shot from Ailana Agbayani and a grand slam from Hailey Morrow – that extended the Cougars' advantage to 10-2.

The Cowgirls fought back in the fourth with back-to-back home runs from Megan Bloodworth and Taylor Anderson to make the score 10-5. Bloodworth's was a two-run shot and Anderson's marked the first of her career in her first OSU start.

The Cowgirls scored two more in the fifth, thanks to a home run from Caroline Wang and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Bloodworth that scored Haidyn Sokoloski to bring the score to 10-7.

BYU scored one more run in the fifth to increase its lead to 11-7.

OSU scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and had the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, but BYU pitcher Kate Dahle got out of the jam to secure the victory and improve to 5-4 on the year. Kyra Aycock (4-2) took the loss for OSU.

The rubber match of the series is set for 12:30 p.m. CT tomorrow.

The rubber match of the series is set for 12:30 p.m. CT tomorrow.