Cowgirl Softball Claims Series Win Over BYU

Tallen Edwards went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a career-high five RBIs to push the Oklahoma State softball team to a 10-2 run-rule victory over BYU at Gail Miller Field Sunday.

By: OSU Athletics

The Cowgirls improved to 26-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12. BYU fell to 17-12 overall and 2-7 in the league. The victory gave OSU its third Big 12 series victory in as many tries this season.

An RBI single from Karli Godwin and a two-run home run from Caroline Wang staked the Cowgirls to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Cougars got one run back in the second, but Edwards produced a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third and a three-RBI double in the fourth to extend OSU's advantage to 7-1.

BYU scored its final run in the fifth with an RBI single from Maddie Bejarano that scored Jaelynn Lambert to make the score 7-2.

The Cowgirls brought the game into run-rule territory in the sixth inning, thanks to an RBI single from Edwards, a sacrifice fly from Godwin and an RBI ground-out from Claire Timm.

Ivy Rosenberry started the game in the circle for the Cowgirls and improved to 8-1 on the year by allowing only two runs in four innings pitched. Lexi Kilfoyl entered the game in the fifth and pitched two innings to close out the victory. Gianna Mares (4-6) took the loss for BYU after yielding six runs – all earned – in 3 2/3 innings.

OSU returns to action when it hosts Missouri State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cowgirl Stadium in advance of a pivotal three-game weekend series against Texas, which will also be played in Stillwater.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on X and @osusoftball on Instagram. For tickets, visit okstate.com/tickets or call 877-ALL-4-OSU.