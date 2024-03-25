Tulsa Girls' Home Expanding To Help More Teens In Foster Care

Tulsa Girls’ Home has been a refuge for teens in the foster care system for almost two years. This May, TGH will move to Jenks where it will be able to open its doors to up to 16 girls. Founder Brittany Stokes joins us to share more about how this move will make a difference.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Girls’ Home has been a refuge for teen girls in the foster care system for almost two years.

They currently house up to eight girls in Sapulpa. This May, the Tulsa Girls’ Home will move to Jenks where it will be able to open its doors to up to 16 girls.

Founder Brittany Stokes joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about how this move will make a difference.

CLICK HERE to learn more about TGH.

Why were you inspired to open the Tulsa Girls' Home?

"The inspiration to open the Tulsa Girls' Home stemmed from my firsthand experiences as a foster mom, where my husband and I adopted a teenager who had faced abuse and challenges within the system. Additionally, I had worked in a domestic violence and human trafficking shelter and it truly highlighted the vulnerabilities of young women who aged out of care without support. These experiences really showed the urgent need for a home and resources for teen girls who have experienced trauma and are in the Oklahoma foster care system. So myself and the leadership of our organization jumped head in and the Tulsa Girls' Home was founded."

Image Provided By: Tulsa Girls' Home

What is your favorite part about being at the home and with the girls?

"My favorite part about being at the Tulsa Girls' Home is witnessing the power of unconditional love, time, and a safe family environment on these girls' lives. Every day, I wake up grateful for the opportunity to see firsthand how our support profoundly changes their trajectories. Their gratitude is humbling, and it's an honor to serve them. Moreover, being with the girls means there's never a dull moment. They keep me on my toes, but they fill my life with so much love and joy. Like true belly laughs. It's a privilege to be a part of their journey and to witness their resilience and growth firsthand."

Why will the Tulsa Girls' Home be moving to Jenks?

"The Tulsa Girls' Home is moving to Jenks for several important reasons. Firstly, we sought a community that is dedicated to supporting and partnering in the healing journey of our girls. Jenks has demonstrated a genuine desire to embrace and care for our girls, offering acceptance, love, and a supportive environment. Additionally, we recognized the need for a place where our girls could receive extended support beyond the age of 18 as they continue to heal. Jenks understands this need and has shown a commitment to providing ongoing care and resources. Furthermore, the Jenks community has been instrumental in collaborating with us to design a campus that aligns with our mission and allows for future expansion. Their innovative approach and willingness to work alongside us have been invaluable. Overall, the move to Jenks represents a powerful step forward for the Tulsa Girls' Home, and we are thrilled to call it our new home."

What will the new home provide?

"The new home has various components and stages of development. Our campus, in Jenks, will host our administrative and counseling offices, alongside the Tulsa Girls' Home, providing shelter and support to girls aged 14 to 18 in foster care. Additionally, construction is underway for two of four townhomes on the property, intended to house girls transitioning out of foster care between the ages of 18-21. While funds are secured for two townhomes, ongoing efforts are focused on obtaining financial support for the remaining homes. This campus serves as an oasis, ensuring the unity of the TGH family until each girl is prepared to start her own journey."

What inspired the townhome project?

"The inspiration for the townhomes project stemmed from witnessing the struggles of girls nearing the age of 18 within our care. As we observed girls around 17.5 years old beginning to experience heightened anxiety and shutting down, it became clear that they were overwhelmed with fear and uncertainty about aging out of the foster care system – which truly made sense. These girls are survivors and truly are just being rescued from years and years of abuse. Recognizing the need to provide support beyond just words, we understood that we needed to demonstrate the essence of family for these girls. The townhomes project was born out of a commitment to offer a seamless transition for our girls as they navigate into adulthood."

When will the home in Jenks and townhomes be ready for move in?

"Tulsa Girls’ Home will be hosting an open house for our community on Monday, May 6 between 1 and 3 PM. The girls will be moving into the TGH Home during the middle of May. Then our two townhomes will be completed in August of 2024!"

Image Provided By: Tulsa Girls' Home

Founder Brittany Stokes shared an additional message about TGH's mission:

"I would like to emphasize our commitment at Tulsa Girls' Home to challenge and change the prevailing perspective that children in foster care are inherently "bad." We are on a mission to shift this narrative and demonstrate to the community that these girls are survivors. Any challenging behaviors they exhibit are often coping mechanisms developed to mask unmet needs or to navigate difficult circumstances. It's crucial that we embrace kids in foster care with understanding and approach them with patience as they heal. This requires less assumption and more unconditional love and support."