Woman Frustrated After Cows From 2022 Wreck Continue To Damage Her Property

A Tulsa County woman says a cattle truck turned over on the interstate near her house two years ago, scattering around more than 100 cows. Since that wreck, she says two cows that weren't captured have been wreaking havoc on her property.

Brenda Stapleton says she has no way to keep these cows safe, and they're making a mess of her yard, and she just needs help on what to do.

Stapleton says a wreck in January of 2022 sent cows running all around her area near 2-44 and 51st Street.

A couple of weeks after the wreck, two of the cows ended up in her yard.

"I had just gotten out of bed, walked past the bedroom window. I always look out, greet the day, and I had to backtrack and do a double take because there was a cow lying under our tree," she said.

She says the cows mainly visit at night and have been causing a lot of damage around her yard.

She's worried about falling in one of the many holes and they even unplugged her septic tank and caused sewage to back up into the bathroom.

"It's just the nightmare of wondering what are they going to mess up that's going to cost a fortune to repair," she said.

She says she's called a lot of organizations but can't get any answers on what to do.

She's had some people say they'd come to get them, but she's worried about if that's even legal.

"I can't okay that because they are not mine, and they are not on the property, I don't know what the legalities of that is, and if they're on another property then you're trespassing over there to go and get them," she said.

She says she's just desperate to get this problem fixed.

"I'm not a cattle person; if I wanted cows, I'd have a fenced-in yard, and they wouldn't get out of it, but I don't," she said.

She says she's also worried about the cows getting out on 51st Street, where they could get hit by a car and get hurt or hurt someone else.