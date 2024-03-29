'Happy And Sad': 2 Cows On Woman's Property From 2022 Tulsa Crash Are Finally Relocated

Two cows who "escaped" wrangling from law enforcement and cowboys following a crash along I-244 in 2022 have spent the last two years on a woman's property. They're now being relocated, thanks to help from a News On 6 viewer.

A News On 6 viewer offered to help after he learned about our story earlier this week about a woman who had stray cattle damaging her yard.

He and some cowboys rounded up the cattle Friday morning.

The crash happened near the woman's home two years ago, that scattered about 100 head of cattle.

Two were left behind and have been damaging her property and she didn't know who to call, so she called News On 6.

It’s a roundup job now complete, two years in the making. The 2022 search for about 100 cattle involved lots of cowboys, horses and rope, and even some perspective from the air thanks to Tulsa Police.

Neighbors reported the unexpected visitors and waited for cowboys to wrangle them.

But two cows went on their own adventure, and found themselves in Brenda Stapleton's yard, making a mess of it during their stay.

Friday, it was time for them to find a new home.

"Happy and sad,” Stapleton said.

While the cows unplugged Stapleton’s septic tank and left dangerous holes in her yard, their departure still leaves her with mixed emotions.

"I'm glad I'm not gonna deal with the holes no more. But I'm sad to see them go. I got used to talking to them on a daily basis,” Stapleton said.

It took about two hours for cowboys like Clue Anderson to gather the cows and load them up.

"This was pretty much a typical 'go catch one or two' deal out of the brush. It coulda been better, coulda been worse. I'd say it's about the middle of the scale, you know, for the difficulty level,” Clue Anderson said.

"We gathered them with dogs and ropes and cowboys,” Bill Inhofe said.

Inhofe is the president of Sooner Emergency Service and responded to the wreck two years ago. He figured the two or three cows unaccounted for, were probably dead by now. But when someone told him about our story earlier this week, he called the trucking company involved in the wreck, for permission to get the cows out of Brenda's yard.

"We'll take 'em to our ranch and we'll give them their shots and feed them and put 'em in a small pen and baby them,” Inhofe said.

Not only did Inhofe cover the cost of getting the cows on Friday; but he said he was also going to pay for the damage to the woman's yard.