Patrons At Some 15th Street Businesses Have To Validate For Parking

Big changes are now in place for people eating and shopping on 15th Street in Tulsa between Peoria and Utica. Many parking lots now require people to get validated or risk getting a ticket or towed.

The new rules mean people who park in the lots need to go into businesses, not just leave cars parked for hours on end.

But some people say parking is already hard enough on Cherry Street.

Parking can be hard to find on 15th Street in Tulsa.

"I wish that there were a little bit more off of Cherry Street, or maybe a parking garage,” said Jessica Rose.

These signs have gone up behind several businesses saying people parking there can park for free, but people have to get it validated.

They can scan a QR code or go into participating businesses and fill out their information to do that.

In Roosevelt’s, people can fill out the make, model, and license plate number of their vehicle on a tablet inside the restaurant.

Austin Burwell, a Server at Roosevelt’s, says the parking validation has been helpful.

"I think it definitely is good for our business, making sure that whoever comes into the restaurant are parking in our lots to come and be patrons at any of these restaurants here, especially during busy times,” said Burwell.

Burwell says there have been some customers who think the change means they’re going to be charged for parking, but he says that’s not the case.

"There have been people who are a little confused by it; I think that they think they are going to have to pay in some way,” said Burwell. “We have already had a couple of people have tickets written for them because they didn't validate correctly or they just didn't do it in general."

Rose thought she would be charged for parking and wishes there was a way to have more spots open.

"At the same time, Tulsa is a driving city,” said Rose. “I think if we made parking more accessible and a little bit easier for people, that would probably be beneficial to the community in general and get people out a little bit more. Get to wherever you're trying to get to a little bit early because you're going to have to look a little bit and hunt around just a little bit. Hopefully, you can back into a space or parallel park. Otherwise, that's all you got."

The signs in the lots have a list of businesses where they can get validated.