Local Nonprofit Expands Community Food, Resource Festival In Effort To Fight Hunger

Food On The Move is an organization that aims to end food insecurity by offering various services such as food distribution, educational programs, health assessments, and more.

Food On The Move is expanding its resources within the community by adding another Community Food and Resource Festivals location.

The nonprofit is hosting its monthly Food and Resource Festival on Tuesday, March 26, but this time they will be serving West Tulsa.

Its Community Food and Resource Festivals aim to provide fresh produce and community resources to families who are struggling to find their next meal.

In the past, the festival was held in North Tulsa. But after conducting surveys, Food On The Move CEO Kevin Harper realized that more than 100 families were coming from the West Tulsa zip codes.

Harper's research also revealed a lack of grocery stores, nutritious food, and transportation in the area. He believes everyone deserves the right to have these necessities.

“Everyone gets a bag of produce between eight to 10 different items in it, brings it up to about 30 pounds. We have about 26 different community partners there as well as meals from a local food truck. So, it’s really just a great atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun and it feels like a block party," Harper said.

The event will be Tuesday, March 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest Tulsa Hub. They will be there every 4th Tuesday of the month.

CLICK HERE for more information about Food on the Move