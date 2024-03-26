Local Doctor Discusses Best Safety Practices For Protection Against Concussions

In spring and summer, more and more of us will be heading outdoors. So it's important to think about safety especially when it comes to protecting our heads. Dr. Stacy Chronister joins us to talk about concussions.

Dr. Stacy Chronister is an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine and joins us Tuesday morning to talk about concussions.

What are some symptoms of a concussion?

  1. Headache
  2. Confusion and disorientation (eg, walking in the wrong direction, not aware of the time, date, or place)
  3. Difficulties with memory (eg, asking the same question over and over again)
  4. Blank stare or "stunned" appearance
  5. Inattentiveness (eg, difficulty following instructions or focusing on a task)
  6. Slow or incoherent speech
  7. Dizziness
  8. Gait abnormalities and imbalance (stumbling, falling)
  9. Vomiting
  10. Emotional lability (eg, inappropriate laughing
