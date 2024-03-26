Local Doctor Discusses Best Safety Practices For Protection Against Concussions

In spring and summer, more and more of us will be heading outdoors. So it's important to think about safety especially when it comes to protecting our heads. Dr. Stacy Chronister joins us to talk about concussions.

By: News On 6

In spring and summer, more and more of us will be heading outdoors. So it's important to think about safety especially when it comes to protecting our heads.

Dr. Stacy Chronister is an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine and joins us Tuesday morning to talk about concussions.

What are some symptoms of a concussion?