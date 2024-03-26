Mother's Day Ideas & Events Around Oklahoma

Mother's Day will be here soon and many Oklahomans will be looking for a great way to show their love and appreciation to mothers of all ages. Here's a list of gift ideas and upcoming events.

Mother's Day became a national holiday in 1914. On May 8, Congress passed a law designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day and President Woodrow issued the official proclamation on May 9th. While the holiday was nationally recognized in 1914, the first officially recognized "service of worship" was on May 10, 1908. Anna Jarvis is credited with establishing the celebration after her mother's death in 1905.

That's the history, but how can Oklahomans celebrate Mother's Day in 2024?

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Mother's Day is perhaps the most universally celebrated holiday both in the United States and around the world. It can be tough to think of the perfect way to show your appreciation so here are some ideas that can get you started.

A Special Meal:

Hundreds of Oklahoma restaurants will be holding Mother's Day specials for breakfast, brunches, and dinners. A nice meal at your mother's favorite place or maybe a new location can be a meaningful way to spend time with them.

If you don't want to go with the dining-out option, there is always a home-cooked approach. If you are a good hand in the kitchen maybe you can return the favor for all the meals your mom made for you. If you need help finding a good recipe, click here for some ideas from the Cooking Corner or Sassy Mama.

Family Photos:

Whether she's a new mom or her children are grown up, most moms love to have photos with their kids. A Mother's Day portrait session could be a great way to commemorate another year with Mom.

A Day Out:

Whether it's an excursion with every detail planned out or a more spontaneous outing, your mother may love to just spend the day with you. Oklahoma has many Mother's Day events every year, including church events, concerts, museums, gardens, plays, and festivals.

You can also go with a smaller-scale activity like a spa day, massage, painting session, or picnic. (See a list of Oklahoma events below)

You could also go a less conventional route with a day at the zoo or aquarium. A lot of this comes down to your mother's taste, so just talk to her about what she would like to do.

Flowers:

Flowers are a more traditional gift for Mother's Day but still a thoughtful way to say "I love you." If you are looking for the perfect floral arrangement for Mother's Day. A list of Tulsa area shops can be found at TusaGo.com

Jewelry:

Another traditional route on Mother's Day is jewelry. Bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are all popular gifts for moms and both local stores and big chains will be offering deals in the weeks before the big day.

Shopping:

It sounds a little funny, but sometimes the act of buying is a gift in itself. With so many Mother's Day weekend sales and events, your mom might love to just spend a day with her kids shopping and browsing local stores.

Help Around The Home:

Let's face it, whether they're a new mom or their kids are grown most parents would love a day off. If you are having trouble finding a material gift or maybe you have a mom who doesn't like that type of present, you can offer to do some chores around the home.

Cleaning, vacuuming, yard work, painting, or even emptying the garage can be a great way to say thank you and give your mom a break.

Mother's Day Events Around Oklahoma

Tulsa Mayfest On May 10-12, 2024

Tulsa Mayfest will be at the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood District. This event features art, live music, and food and is free to the public.

Racing For Mom

For those interested in a different way to celebrate, Virtual Run Events will be holding a 1M, 5K, 10K,13.1, and 26.2 virtual race! The organization is hoping to help mothers while also encouraging people who are interested in running.

"Because we want as many people as we can get to virtually run (or walk) a 1M 5K 10K 13.1 or 26.2 in honor of all of the moms out there. We will be donating a portion of each registration fee (at least 15% of each registration) to VITAMIN ANGELS, an organization that provides vitamins and minerals to mothers and babies who need them."

This is a virtual race and can be done, anywhere and at any time during May. Find More Information HERE