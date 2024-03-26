Sand Springs Woman Offering Free Music Lessons Through Nonprofit

Tina owns Firey Music Company, where she and the other instructors can provide lessons. She started a nonprofit called Kingdom Creed to pay for lessons for students who may not be able to take them otherwise.

By: News On 6

A Sand Springs woman offers free lessons at her music store.

It's made possible through her nonprofit, which allows kids to follow their musical passion.

Some would argue that to master a skill, you have to devote ten thousand hours to it. But in many cases, that practice is pricey.

Tina Bill wants kids to pursue their passions for music without worrying about the cost of a lesson.

"It is absolutely amazing to make deposits in people’s lives and being a part of watching them grow and flourish from their talent and their gift," she said.

Tina owns Firey Music Company, where she and the other instructors can provide lessons.

She started a nonprofit called Kingdom Creed to pay for lessons for students who may not be able to take them otherwise.

And those free lessons have been key to hitting the right key for Brynn Reagle.

"I have learned a lot,” said Brynn. “It really helps me release a lot of emotions that I have built up. If I am sad that day, I will just sing my heart out."

Brynn has taken lessons from Tina for almost a year.

From warm-ups to singing into a microphone, Brynn is dedicated to her 30 minutes with Tina per week.

"It really is important to me because I really have been wanting to take professional lessons for so long now and it just makes me so happy to do it," she said.

And Tina's happy to provide that time.

"It's been amazing watching Brynn grow because she came in, she was very nervous and scared, but to watch her confidence level rise and just to let someone know that you are doing a great job," Tina said.

Practice makes perfect. Tina's making sure that happens one free lesson at a time.