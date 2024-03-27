Full Medical Examiner's Report On Death Of Nex Benedict Released

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner has released part of the results of their investigation into the death of an Owasso High School teen.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office has released the full autopsy report on the results of its investigation into the death of an Owasso High School teen.

Nex Benedict, 16, was a non-binary student at Owasso High School who died on February 8, 2024, the day after an altercation at school with a group of girls. According to the Medical Examiner's report, Benedict died by suicide and did not die as a direct result of trauma from the physical altercation at the school.

Page 1 of the report was released on March 13 and stated that a combined overdose of Diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine caused Benedict's death. The report goes on to detail the trauma that Benedict received during the fight at school and the manner of their death on February 8. The report mentions abrasions on Nex Benedict's right cheek, right ear, left cheek, and a broken blood vessel in the right eye along with an abrasion and bruise on the right leg, but says there were no fractures anywhere.

The report says there were bruises on Benedict's chest, but says that may have been caused by paramedics performing CPR. It says Benedict was reported to have headaches and seizure-like activity before becoming unresponsive, which led to the 9-1-1 call.

The report not only provides details about Benedict's physical condition, but mental well-being as well.

The report says Benedict had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety and had been self-harming by cutting and says scars were found on the top of Benedict's left hand. It says Benedict had chronic tobacco and marijuana abuse as well. As previously reported, the medical examiner's report says notes written by Benedict were found that suggested self-harm. Police say those notes will remain private with the family but did not make any mention of the fight the day before Benedict died.

Benedict's family issued a statement the following the release of the initial summary, saying that they would continue to call on the school to prevent future incidents like this.

The Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, confirmed last week that no charges would be filed in the case based on the Medical Examiner's report and the investigation by Owasso Police.

The full medical examiner's report can be read below:

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else is 988. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

This is a developing story. Bookmark this page for Updates.