'It's Really Exciting For Them': Tulsa Golden Hurricane Hosts Illinois For Home Finale In WBIT

The TU women are three wins away from the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitational title.

It won't be easy Thursday night in the quarterfinals against a stout Illinois team.

The Golden Hurricane are 15-1 at the Reynolds Center this season, they hope to be 16-1 after Thursday's matchup with Illinois.

It'll be the last possible game played on the court this season and it's one the team doesn't take for granted.

"We know what an advantage we have here playing at home," said TU head coach Angie Nelp. "I think there's been some opponent coaches that have come in after games and talked about the environment a little but, but it's definitely an advantage for us."

TU will be playing its third consecutive home game in the WBIT with previous wins over Arkansas and Georgetown.

"For us to be able to be in our usual routines to be able to play here at home and one of the things I'm really proud of our team about for this postseason is sometimes you can get in your usual home routine right? But this home game is different than the other home games and it's really exciting for them," Coach Nelp said.

TU hosts Illinois at 6:30 p.m. for a spot in the WBIT semifinals in Indianapolis next week.