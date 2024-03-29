Tulsa Golden Hurricane Fall To Illinois In WBIT 69-61, Ending 2023-2024 Season

A historic season for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane came to an end on Thursday at the hands of Illinois in the WBIT.

A trip to Indianapolis for the Final Four was on the line and the Golden Hurricane were hosting their third straight postseason game.

A slow start put TU behind early, but a strong finish cut the deficit to eight with a final score of 68-61.

TU's Temira Poindexter led the way with 19 points and Delanie Crawford had 17.

For the Illini, guard Genesis Bryant scored 19 en route to the victory with teammates Cook scoring 17 and Bostic and McKenzie both with 10.

News On 6's Ravin Ray was there for the game and shared the highlights, Thursday night.