Power Restored After Section Of Tulsa Suffers Outage

Crews are working to restore power to a large area of Tulsa and parts of Turley.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 1:59 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Crews have managed to restore power to the remaining customers in Tulsa near the area of East Apache and North Harvard Ave.

Several homes, businesses, and schools were impacted during the outage on Thursday. There has been no confirmation about what caused the outage.

﻿This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
