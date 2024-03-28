Bomb Threat At Broken Arrow Gym Cleared, Police Say

Broken Arrow Police have determined the bomb threat is not credible and have cleared the scene.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 4:24 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

4:22 p.m. Update: Broken Arrow Police have determined the bomb threat is not credible and have cleared the scene.

Police reported the threat at Planet Fitness at 3:46 p.m. on social media.

---

A bomb threat is under investigation at Planet Fitness in Broken Arrow, authorities say.

The Broken Arrow Police Department was made aware of the threat at 1800 N. Elm Place on Thursday.

Authorities asked that people avoid the area while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 27th, 2024

March 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024