Bomb Threat At Broken Arrow Gym Cleared, Police Say

By: News On 6

4:22 p.m. Update: Broken Arrow Police have determined the bomb threat is not credible and have cleared the scene.

Police reported the threat at Planet Fitness at 3:46 p.m. on social media.

A bomb threat is under investigation at Planet Fitness in Broken Arrow, authorities say.

The Broken Arrow Police Department was made aware of the threat at 1800 N. Elm Place on Thursday.

Authorities asked that people avoid the area while officers investigate.

