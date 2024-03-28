Donation Allows Okmulgee County School District To Buy Solar Eclipse Glasses

Every student, teacher, and staff member in a small Okmulgee County school district will be able to see the upcoming solar eclipse, thanks to a donation from the booster club.

Fourth-grade students at Morris Public Schools are testing out their new shades.

"You can see the sun's little corona shining," said a student.

This might be the only time they’ll be told to stare at the sun as long as they like.

“It looks like it's getting bigger and closer.”

Trenace Casey is bringing in the rest of the solar eclipse glasses inside Morris Elementary School.

They are ISO certified, meaning they’re proven safe to use during the historic total solar eclipse happening on April 8th.

“It is really dark with these on," she said.

They ordered 1300 pairs of the special eclipse glasses. They’re more than 1000 times stronger than regular sunglasses, and when you put them on, you can safely look up.

“We wanted to be able to do something that involved all the kids," said Trenace.

Casey and her husband are two of the four members of the tiny but mighty athletic booster club.

After selling parking spots for football games, they raised enough money to buy glasses for everyone.

“We know the excitement of this, it's a once-in-20-year opportunity, so we said we have to do this.”

Morris Elementary principal Becky Alexander said teachers have been educating students about the eclipse and each one gets to choose how their kids go outside to see it on the 8th, with a safety explanation given to everyone.

Morris should see more than 95 percent of the moon covering the sun in the afternoon.

"We’re about making a learning experience, but making an experience that is everlasting," Alexander said.

They can watch it by the playground, the football field, or anywhere really, but the district hopes to make something unforgettable.

"I hope they remember this.”

The eclipse is happening on April 8th around 1:45 pm in Green Country.