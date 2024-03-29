'No Substitute For Experience And Maturity': Coach Mike Gundy On Quarterback Alan Bowman's 7th College Season

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 8:51 pm
The OSU football team was back on the field for spring practice on Thursday.
One glance at the roster and you'll see a lot of familiar names from the 2023-24 season.
That includes quarterback Alan Bowman, who was granted a 7th season of eligibility in January.
He's set to return as the starter for OSU and he's coming off career highs in passing yards and completions.
"In my opinion, there is no substitute for experience and maturity," said Head Coach Mike Gundy. "We had a lot of success with (Brandon) Weeden, so same thing. Our systems don't really change much so he should be better at it, familiarity will be good."
Bowman passed for 3,460 yards in 2023 with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, helping lead the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship in Arlington against the Texas Longhorns.
Oklahoma State opens the season against South Dakota State on Aug. 31, 2024.
