Cowgirl Softball Shuts Out No. 2 Texas, 5-0

Lexi Kilfoyl threw her third complete-game shutout of the season to lift No. 8 Oklahoma State to a 5-0 win over No. 2 Texas Thursday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

By: OSU Athletics

The win improves the Cowgirls to 28-5 on the year (8-2 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Longhorns to 28-4 overall (8-2 in the Big 12)

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the first three innings of play behind a pair of solo home runs from Karli Godwin in the first and Tallen Edwards in the third. Micaela Wark was able to push two runs across for the Cowgirls on a double down the right field line.

Oklahoma State added an insurance run in the fifth behind Wark's seventh home run of the year.

Offensive standouts included Wark (2-for-3 with three RBIs), Edwards (2-for-3 with an RBI) and Godwin (2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored).

Kilfoyl improved to 12-2 on the year, by holding the Longhorns scoreless on seven hits and striking out seven. Teagan Kavan took the loss for the Longhorns, pushing her to 11-3, going 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits.

Game two of the series is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow at Cowgirl Stadium.

