Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Officers On Chase, Shooting At Police During Pursuit

Police said one of their license plate reading cameras spotted a vehicle near Admiral and Sheridan that might have been stolen, so an officer tried to pull over the driver.

By: News On 6

A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he led officers on a chase overnight and shot at police during the pursuit.

The chase started around 11 p.m. on Thursday in Tulsa and ended in Sperry, police said.

The driver sped away from officers, getting onto I-244, back on Peoria, and eventually into Sperry, police said.

At some point during the chase, the suspect fired shots at officers but didn't hit anyone, according to police.

Police said they later found shell casings in the vehicle after it crashed into an abandoned building, creating a hole through a brick wall.

The suspect ran away from the scene of the crash, but officers were able to find him with the help of a K-9 officer and the police helicopter, police said.

Dozens of officers, sheriff's deputies, and Sperry police all joined at the scene to help get this suspect into custody.

"Any time we have someone taking shots at officers, we have to consider that if he's willing to shoot at officers, he's willing to shoot at the public. And that creates a continuing threat for the community and we have to address that threat," said Captain Matt Arnold with Tulsa Police.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tulsa. Officers have not released any details yet about the suspect.

"We're so fortunate no one was hurt. We're glad officers were OK. We're glad no one in the community was hurt. We're glad the suspect is OK. We don't want anyone to get hurt. But the suspect made these decisions and we have to address the threat that he created and that's what happened tonight," Capt. Arnold said.