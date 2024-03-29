TU's Haggerty, OSU's Dailey, OU's Hugley Enter Transfer Portal

The college basketball season in Oklahoma has concluded, which means players are beginning to enter the Transfer Portal.

By: News 9, News On 6

On Thursday, Tulsa's PJ Haggerty reportedly entered his name in the Transfer Portal, according to The Athletic.

The reigning American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year averaged 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane in 2023-24.

Haggerty helped lead Tulsa to a 16-15 record.

For the Sooners, junior forward John Hugley IV reportedly entered the Transfer Portal on Friday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

OU guard Otega Oweh also entered the Transfer Portal last week, according to reports.

Hugley IV averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his only year with the Sooners. He previously played three seasons with Pittsburgh.

In Stillwater, Eric Dailey Jr. has reportedly decided to enter the Transfer Portal as well. He was a top 75-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, according to 24/7sports.

Dailey Jr. played in all 32 games for the Cowboys in 2023-24. He averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

He joins fellow Cowboy Brandon Garrison in the Transfer Portal.

When Was The Transfer Portal Established?

The transfer portal is an NCAA application database that was created in the Fall of 2018. Players still had to sit out a season after transferring at that time until a rule change in 2021 allowed players who transferred to be eligible immediately.

What Is The Transfer Portal And How Do Athletes Enter It?

The transfer portal is an online database student-athletes are entered into by a compliance administrator or designee, according to the NCAA Transfer Portal User Guide.

The portal is used as the first step in the notification of transfer and the method used for coaches and other schools to contact the players.

Schools have 48 hours to enter a student-athlete into the portal and after that, coaches and staff from other schools are allowed to transfer.

When Can A Student-Athlete Enter The Transfer Portal?

For fall sports, as of 2022, a 45-day transfer window begins with a given sport's championship selection, according to NCSA college recruiting. For winter sports, it's a 60-day window given the sport's championship selection, and back to 45 days for spring sports.

A student-athlete does not have to officially transfer during this period they just have to apply during this window. They can transfer whenever, wherever, as long as they are accepted into the school and meet academic requirements.

These windows were established by the NCAA in August 2022 and are just for undergraduate players. Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any time, according to The Athletic.

Can A Student-Athlete Return To The School They Entered The Portal From?

As long as the student-athlete meets enrollment criteria, they can choose to leave or stay at their original school. For college football, the 2022-23 winter transfer window had more than 1,200 scholarship players enter the portal, according to The Athletic.