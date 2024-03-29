Muskogee Prepares For Annual Azalea Festival

The City of Muskogee is getting ready to welcome thousands of people to town for its annual Azalea Festival.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

Lots of events happen during April, like Parades, food festivals, plant tours, and runs.

The festival began in 1967 when growing Azaleas this far west was a new idea.

"Today, the entire town gets behind this, and there are special events that happen all over town, the entire month of April," said Rick Ewing, Assistant Director of Park Muskogee.

The Azalea Parade is next Saturday, April 6, in downtown Muskogee.

