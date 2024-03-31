Cowgirl Softball Clinches Series Win Over No. 2 Texas, 3-0

Lexi Kilfoyl's fourth complete-game shutout and Caroline Wang's team-leading 11th home run propelled No. 8 Oklahoma State to a 3-0 win over No. 2 Texas Saturday in front of a record crowd at Cowgirl Stadium.

Saturday, March 30th 2024, 7:14 pm

By: OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

The win moves the Cowgirls to 29-6 overall (9-3 in the Big 12). The Longhorns drop to 29-5 on the year (9-3 in the Big 12).

Wang's three-run home run in the first gave the Cowgirls a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Kilfoyl improved to 13-2 on the year by going seven innings and striking out four in her second complete-game shutout of the series. Estelle Czech took the loss for Texas going 2 1/3 innings and giving up three runs.

The attendance was 1,757, the largest crowd in Cowgirl Stadium history.

The Cowgirls return to action when they take on North Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lovelace Stadium in Denton.

