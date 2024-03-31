Nathan Hale's Kabron Lewis Signs Letter Of Intent With Northern Oklahoma College

Saturday, March 30th 2024, 7:22 pm
A local high school basketball player at Tulsa Public Schools is beating the odds while highlighting his team.
Kabron Lewis has been a part of the Nathan Hale High School basketball team for four years.
This week, he signed a letter of intent to play for Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa in the fall.
Since Kabron's sophomore year, the Hale basketball team was 48-26.
Before that, the team won just five games in the previous three years.
This last season, the team ended with a 14-11 record.
Kabron says he's grateful for his experience and hopes to keep the momentum going.
Kabron Lewis, Nathan Hale High School Senior:
"Hale wasn't talked about. We didn't get too many wins. My first year coming here, we were 1-15. I told all the guys here I'm going to change this program," Lewis said.
Hale alumni and others say Kabron is a success story that needs to be shared, especially since Hale High School is on the Oklahoma State Board of Education's list of possible closures.
March 1st, 2024
April 1st, 2024
April 1st, 2024
April 1st, 2024