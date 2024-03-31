Nathan Hale's Kabron Lewis Signs Letter Of Intent With Northern Oklahoma College

Kabron Lewis for Nathan Hale High School signed a letter of intent to play for Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa in the fall.

A local high school basketball player at Tulsa Public Schools is beating the odds while highlighting his team.

Kabron Lewis has been a part of the Nathan Hale High School basketball team for four years.

This week, he signed a letter of intent to play for Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa in the fall.

Since Kabron's sophomore year, the Hale basketball team was 48-26.

Before that, the team won just five games in the previous three years.

This last season, the team ended with a 14-11 record.

Kabron says he's grateful for his experience and hopes to keep the momentum going.

Kabron Lewis, Nathan Hale High School Senior:

"Hale wasn't talked about. We didn't get too many wins. My first year coming here, we were 1-15. I told all the guys here I'm going to change this program," Lewis said.

Hale alumni and others say Kabron is a success story that needs to be shared, especially since Hale High School is on the Oklahoma State Board of Education's list of possible closures.