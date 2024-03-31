Silver Alert Issued For 74-Year-Old Stigler Man

Thomas Rider was last seen at the Haskell County Hospital on March 31, according to OHP.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Stigler, Oklahoma.

Thomas Rider was last seen at the Haskell County Hospital on March 31, according to OHP.

Rider is around six feet one inch tall, and weighs around 225 pounds. Rider was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and black crocs. Rider may be driving a 2006 black Chevy pick up truck with the license plate ACT300.

If seen, authorities ask that you contact 911.



