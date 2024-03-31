Silver Alert Issued For 74-Year-Old Stigler Man

Thomas Rider was last seen at the Haskell County Hospital on March 31, according to OHP.

Sunday, March 31st 2024, 10:58 am

By: News On 6


STIGLER, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Stigler, Oklahoma.

Rider is around six feet one inch tall, and weighs around 225 pounds. Rider was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and black crocs. Rider may be driving a 2006 black Chevy pick up truck with the license plate ACT300.

If seen, authorities ask that you contact 911.
