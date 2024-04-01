Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting At Security Guard Overnight At Tulsa Business

Police said they went to a business near 26th and Sheridan around midnight after getting a call from a security guard who said a man pulled a gun and started shooting at him.

By: News On 6

A man is accused of pulling a gun on a security guard at a local business in Tulsa overnight, police said.

Police said they went to a business near 26th and Sheridan around midnight after getting a call from a security guard who said a man pulled a gun and started shooting at him. This happened at the B&S Muffler shop, police said.

Officers said the security guard told them he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when a man with a gun came up to him.

The security guard drove away, and that's when he said the suspect fired several shots at him. The security guard was not hurt.

Police arrived and saw a man matching the suspect's description running in an alley, and officers arrested him at a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

Officers said they found shell casings and a magazine near the scene but didn't find a gun.

Police said they called in the fire department to bring out a ladder so they could check nearby roof tops, and they eventually found the gun.

The suspect appeared to be on drugs so he was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail, officers said.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, but said he is a member of the Creek Nation and was wanted by US Marshalls out of Texas. He's now in the Tulsa County Jail.