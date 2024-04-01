New Boutique In Jenks Offers Fresh Style For Women Of All Ages

A new boutique is opening on Main Street in Jenks. With it, the owner aims to bring a new style to Oklahoma. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with a look inside the store.

By: News On 6

The public can soon shop brands from all over the world in downtown Jenks.

Cedar and Lily Clothier is a new women's boutique opening on Saturday, April 6th. It is located in the Ten District at 121 E Main St. Suite 105. While this area may not have the hustle and bustle of New York City, this store makes sure it does have the fashion.

Owner Christy Lindsay said she started working on the concept in September 2023 and used a class she took called "How to Launch a Business in 100 Days" as a guidebook.

She then went to the Big Apple to meet with designers and brands. "I went to New York because New York had a lot of different brand options," Lindsay continued saying, "You get to go to their showrooms and in those showrooms, they have the entire line."

She came back with over 50 clothing lines that now fill the racks of her store. Among those are clothing brands like LA'GENCE, Generation Love, Love Shack Fancy, For Love & Lemons, MISA, Ripley Rader, Paige, and FRAME as well as purse and accessory lines like Oliveve and House of Olia.

Some items in store even come from international brands in countries like Spain, Brazil, and Greece. Lindsay describes it as approachable upscale fashion.

"If you could merge your living room with your closet and it was a house owned by women that is what this store would be," she added.

A place where all women can feel comfortable. "I want all women to feel beautiful no matter their age or their body type because we are all beautiful in our own way," Lindsay continued saying, "Beauty is intrinsic and it comes from within and when you look great and you feel great, you are extraordinary, and you can do all things."

A mission to empower women through a shared love of fashion. She said, "There are so many amazing women out there and I wanted to figure out a way to build each other up and to embrace our uniqueness and our passions."

For Lindsay that passion includes supporting nonprofits, something she plans to incorporate into the store. Each quarter she will dedicate a portion of her sales to a local organization. "It is giving back to the community, it is letting women know how they can help if they choose to do so, so it is just more of that community feel," Lindsay added.

It is the same clothes found in New York City, but the connection people can only find here.

Cedar and Lily Clothier will be open Tuesdays for private appointments only and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

