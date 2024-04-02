Parent Child Center Of Tulsa Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse

The Parent Child Center of Tulsa says they have put nearly three thousand pinwheels on its front lawn as a visual reminder of people in our community being hurt.

-

Nearly three thousand innocent children were abused or neglected in Tulsa County last year.

The Parent Child Center of Tulsa says they have put nearly three thousand pinwheels on its front lawn as a visual reminder of people in our community being hurt.

The idea is they hope people see those pinwheels and remember that child abuse is preventable and anyone can help protect a child.

2,711 pinwheels each represent a child who was abused or neglected by a grownup they should've been able to trust.

The Parent Child Center of Tulsa says we are seeing the number of these cases go up every year.

"What we are seeing numbers similar to pre-pandemic coming back because those individuals who typically report child abuse and neglect are getting involved with the children in our community again," Melanie Anderegg, President of PCCT, said.

Oklahoma law says anyone who suspects a child is being physically or sexually abused must report it.

"We would rather that you speak up and say something and there will be an investigation and if there’s no concern then nothing happens to those parents," said Anderegg.

Anderegg says it only takes one person to change the course of a child's life by caring and getting involved.

She says people should look for things like bruises on the child, not seeing a child outside for several days, or a child who hasn't been to school for several days.

"Oftentimes a kid will come to the neighbor’s house asking for food or maybe there whenever you see them maybe they're not clothes or clean," said Anderegg.

Anderegg says it's not true to assume children don't remember things that happen to them.

She says they do remember, and it can affect their choices later in life.

"Individuals who experience tragedy and trauma, they are more likely to end up in prison, more likely to end up with addiction or with a mental health diagnosis, more likely to end up homeless with unemployment," said Anderegg.

If you suspect a child is being abused, call police, or to stay anonymous, call 1-800-children.

The Parent Child Center of Tulsa encourages people to wear blue next Wednesday to bring attention to April being Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.