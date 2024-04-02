Displays At Kelly Lane Park In Sapulpa Vandalized With Spray Paint

In Kelly Lane Park on the south side of Sapulpa, someone spray painted graffiti on displays that were put up by the library trust. The story trail was created to promote reading and wellness and opened in September.

Library officials in Sapulpa are hoping the public can help catch whoever is responsible for vandalizing an area designed for families to enjoy.

In Kelly Lane Park on the south side of Sapulpa, someone spray painted graffiti on displays that were put up by the library trust.

Kristin Haddock with the Sapulpa Public Library said the area that was vandalized was a $12,000 project that the library created for the public. She said it is disheartening to think someone would want to cause damage to it.

Several posts were sprayed with graffiti covering the story trail that promotes reading and physical activity.

Haddock said one of the displays that was damaged even had a picture in honor of a local resident who has passed.

She’s hoping people will report any suspicious activity so nothing like this will happen again.

"Who knows what kind of damage they can do to other things. And we’re trying to make the park a place where you can go and enjoy yourself, with your family or by yourself. And that kind of messes it up and it’s also a lot of money," Haddock said.

Haddock said thankfully they were able to remove the graffiti. In response, she has contacted the Parks Department and hopes more patrolling can be done as a precautionary measure.