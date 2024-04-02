Local Artist Holding Community Art Show Dedicated To Survivors Of Domestic Violence

A local artist, Laura Voth, will be holding a community art show called the 'Forget Me Not Gallery' and is dedicating the project to survivors of domestic violence. She joins us on Tuesday morning to talk more about it.

A local artist, Laura Voth, will be holding a community art show called the 'Forget Me Not Gallery' and is dedicating the project to survivors of domestic violence. She joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about it.

What inspired you to create this art show?

"There's so many bills that we read about online, and we feel like we can't be a part of it because we're not a politician. And we're not maybe a lawyer. And so, I was talking to my late friend, Ashlyn Faulkner, and she told me, 'No, you can absolutely be a part of change, and you can use your talents and gifts to do so.' And so we got together last year, and we were talking about how art inspires change in movement and conversation. And because of that conversation with her, and because of her talent and arts, she inspired me to create the Forget Me Not Gallery, which is telling basically, survivors of domestic violence and abuse who are incarcerated for standing up for themselves, that we will not forget about them. And we are actively having conversations to get them home," Voth said.

Why are these stories important?

"So I am the art activist for the Oklahoma Survivors Act and that act is Senate Bill 1470. And we are trying to introduce trauma informed sentencing. And we're trying to shorten sentencing time for these people who have been abused and are simply standing up for themselves. You know, their abuser, created their crime or forced them to create their crime. And so that is why this gallery is so important is because so many people don't understand that trauma informed sentencing doesn't exist in our courts right now when it comes to domestic violence and abuse. So this is to spread awareness. A lot of the artwork was created by survivors themselves or people that have a story so we're giving them a voice. Again, they're like me saying, 'Hi, I don't know if I can do anything. I'm not a politician. I'm not a lawyer, but I can create art.' And so that's why this is so important," Voth said.

To sign up to be one of the artists featured in the gallery, CLICK HERE.

For more information on the art show, you can visit Laura Voth's Instagram here or the OK Survivor Justice Coalition here.