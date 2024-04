If you have a cell phone, you have a camera at your fingertips and can capture just about anything going on around you. But that's not always been the case! Jack Frank from TulsaFilms.com is here with this month's Tulsa Treasures!

By: News On 6

-

Now-a-days, if you have a cell phone, you have a camera at your fingertips and can capture just about anything going on around you.

But that's not always been the case! Jack Frank from TulsaFilms.com is here with this month's Tulsa Treasures!