EXTRA: Latin Vibez Workout Class Performs Dance With News On 6's Dave Davis And Tess Maune

Isabel Perozo and Alessander Valero from Latin Vibez share a performance with Six In The Morning anchors Dave Davis and Tess Maune!

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 9:25 am

By: News On 6


Zumba has been described as a workout that feels like a party and it has been around since the 1990s. It fuses Latin dance, Hip Hop and kickboxing.

Isabel Perozo has been doing Zumba for almost 10 years. She and local Zumba instructor Alessander Valero are organizing Latin Vibez, which is an all-out dance workout experience. This is the second year Latin Vibez will be held in Tulsa.

Perozo and Valero join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share a performance with Six In The Morning anchors Dave Davis and Tess Maune!

CLICK HERE to learn more about Latin Vibez and their upcoming events.
