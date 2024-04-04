Tulsa City Bus System Holds Public Meetings To Explain Changes

The General Manager of Tulsa’s bus system, MetroLink, formerly Tulsa Transit, said a new name and new initiatives are part of a plan to appeal to new, and younger, riders.

“It comes down to being safe, efficient, on time, reliable and dependable” said Scott Marr, who said the bus system will an express route on Route 66, and move more toward electric busses, and electronic ticketing – in the next few years.

Marr says wait times are dropping, which he believes is essential to gain riders who have a choice of driving or taking transit.

For now, the system is adding capacity to the popular MicroLink point-to-point service, and is raising fares July 1, pending City Council approval. The new fares come with a $4 daily cap and new prices for what will be a $16 weekly and $50 monthly pass.

Metrolink will host another public meeting to explain changes and take input at Lacy Park on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The updates are also available on their website.

Tulsa Transit says ridership is up, with 185,000 rides in February.

Frequent rider Rose Ann Bolin says Metrolink is her lifeline after she gave up driving.

“I like to ride because it gives me an easier way of getting where I need to go.”